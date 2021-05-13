LMI’s board adds venture capital & tech sector veteran – Washington Technology

LATEST

LMI’s board adds venture capital & tech sector veteran

  By Ross Wilkers
  May 13, 2021

LMI said Wednesday its board of directors has elected a new member in Arun Gupta, a venture partner at the investment firm Columbia Capital.

Gupta focuses on investments in federal IT and cybersecurity companies, including Columbia’s current backing of defense technology integrator Altamira.

Tysons, Virginia-based LMI has a venture fund of its own that also invests in emerging technology companies whose offerings could be of benefit to government customers.

During his 17 years at Columbia, Gupta’s investments have spanned four funds with nearly $3 billion in assets under his management and he is on the board of directors for many portfolio companies.

Gupta is also an adjunct professor and senior adviser to the provost at Georgetown University, plus an adjunct lecturer at Stanford University.

About the Author

Ross Wilkers is a senior staff writer for Washington Technology.

