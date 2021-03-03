Loan Guarantee Scheme (Emergency Credit Facility Guarantee Scheme 2021), What is Loan Guarantee Scheme, Loan (Emergency Loan Loan Guarantee Scheme) (Business Loan, Approval, Act in Hindi)

The Government of our country has now expanded the scope of the Emergency Credit Facility Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and it has included 27 other areas along with health. All these areas were identified by the Kamat Committee and now the National Credit Guarantee Trust Company Limited has also issued instructions to successfully implement the ECLGS 2.0 scheme. With this, the government had announced a package of 2.65 lakh crore rupees under Self-reliant India 3.0 earlier this month to strengthen the country’s economy. As of February 2020, the units on which the outstanding loan is Rs 50 crore to Rs 500 crore during a month or less, then all those units will be eligible for this scheme and can avail the loan.

Period of loan 5 years under ECLGS 2.0

The term of the loan provided under ECLGS 2.0 has been fixed for 5 years and in addition a 12-month exemption will be given to return the principal amount and inform that the borrower or units 20 of their outstanding debt. Can take additional loan up to%. Please tell here that this loan will be provided in an emergency without any guarantee and there will be no need to provide any guarantee for it.

Total outstanding debt up to Rs. 50 crores will benefit

For information here, let us tell you that along with ECLGS 2.0, it has been decided that only those units on which the total outstanding loan will be up to Rs 50 crore by February 2020, along with all that The units were earlier not eligible for annual turnover of more than Rs 250 crores. Please tell here that the government has not kept any other conditions and criteria for this nor has any change been made in them.

Banks and financial institutions sanctioned this much loan

Please tell here that according to the statement, till November 12, banks as well as financial institutions have accepted a loan of Rs 2.05 lakh crore for 61 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises and a loan of about 1.52 lakh crore has been disbursed. Along with this, let us tell you that the Kamat Committee was formed by the Reserve Bank and this committee has included many areas for loan distribution such as real estate, medicine, power generation, cement, hotels, restaurants, tourism, vehicles. Parts etc. In this way, all the sectors chosen by the Kamat Committee to distribute the loans will be greatly benefited and it will also have a very positive impact on the economy of the country.

