ENTERTAINMENT

Lobia Dal Recipe: Make Tasty Lobia Pulses at home like this

Avatar

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, a partial lockdown has been declared in almost the entire country of India due to the corona epidemic, due to which almost everyone is at home. Friends, most of the people are missing the spicy things and hotel food at home. Friends, today we are going to tell you the recipe of making tasty lobia dal like a hotel at home, with the help of which you can make tasty and delicious lobia dal and enjoy it at home and can also feed it to the family members. Let’s know about the recipe for making cowpea lentils.

necessary ingredients

1 cup cowpea lentils, 1 finely chopped large onion, 5 cloves garlic finely chopped, 3 tomatoes finely chopped, 3 green chillies finely chopped, 1 inch ginger slice, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1 teaspoon cumin powder, 1 large Spoon green coriander finely chopped, 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala, oil – salt as per taste, as required.
Recipe
Friends, to make tasty and excellent cowpea lentils at home, wash and soak the cowpea in water overnight. Now the next day, boil the cowpea lentils, salt and water in a cooker on a high flame for 7-8 whistles and on the other hand grind the onion, tomato, green chillies, garlic and ginger in the mixi and tell them the paste. Friends, now heat oil in a pan on medium heat and add cumin seeds, and after roasting the cumin seeds, add paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder and cook the spices well until they leave the oil. Friends, as soon as the spices start leaving the oil, add cowpea lentils in it and add water as required and let it boil and cook on a low flame for 5 minutes, mix the garam masala and turn off the gas. Take friends, your hotel like tasty cowpea lentils. Now you can serve it by garnishing green coriander.

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
41
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top