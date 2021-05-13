Lobia Dal Recipe: Make Tasty Lobia Pulses at home like this

Lifestyle Desk. Friends, a partial lockdown has been declared in almost the entire country of India due to the corona epidemic, due to which almost everyone is at home. Friends, most of the people are missing the spicy things and hotel food at home. Friends, today we are going to tell you the recipe of making tasty lobia dal like a hotel at home, with the help of which you can make tasty and delicious lobia dal and enjoy it at home and can also feed it to the family members. Let’s know about the recipe for making cowpea lentils.

necessary ingredients



1 cup cowpea lentils, 1 finely chopped large onion, 5 cloves garlic finely chopped, 3 tomatoes finely chopped, 3 green chillies finely chopped, 1 inch ginger slice, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1 teaspoon cumin powder, 1 large Spoon green coriander finely chopped, 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala, oil – salt as per taste, as required.

Recipe

Friends, to make tasty and excellent cowpea lentils at home, wash and soak the cowpea in water overnight. Now the next day, boil the cowpea lentils, salt and water in a cooker on a high flame for 7-8 whistles and on the other hand grind the onion, tomato, green chillies, garlic and ginger in the mixi and tell them the paste. Friends, now heat oil in a pan on medium heat and add cumin seeds, and after roasting the cumin seeds, add paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder and coriander powder and cook the spices well until they leave the oil. Friends, as soon as the spices start leaving the oil, add cowpea lentils in it and add water as required and let it boil and cook on a low flame for 5 minutes, mix the garam masala and turn off the gas. Take friends, your hotel like tasty cowpea lentils. Now you can serve it by garnishing green coriander.