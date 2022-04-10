Lobla and Frito-Lay settle breakfast price dispute

Loblaw Company Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. has settled a more than a month-long dispute that has halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.

A spokesperson for Lobla confirmed in an email to CTVNews.ca on Sunday that the companies had come to an offer.

“All along, it was about delivering value to our customers,” said Katherine Thomas, Loblaw’s vice president of communications.

“We are delighted to once again have the widest assortment in our Chip Isle with a mix of new Canadian flavors and classic favorites at a range of prices to suit the needs of our customers.”

The products will begin shipping on Monday and the company expects to be fully stocked before the upcoming Easter weekend. The company says it does not comment on specific vendor negotiations…