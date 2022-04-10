Lobla vs. Frito-Lay: Snacks to return to store shelves after price dispute – National

Lobla Companies Ltd. has said varieties of snack food by PepsiCo Inc. will be back on store shelves nationwide after a dispute that prevented shipments to the Canadian retailer for more than a month.

In an email to Global News on Sunday, a Lobla spokesperson confirmed that shipments would resume on Monday.

“Ultimately, it was about providing value to our customers. “We are delighted to once again have the widest assortment in our chip aisle, with a mix of new Canadian flavors and classic favorites at varying prices to suit the needs of our customers,” said Katherine Thomas, Vice President of Communications at Loblaw.

He added that shipping of the products will begin on Monday and the company expects to be fully stocked before Easter weekend.