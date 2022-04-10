Loblaw bringing Frito-Lay chips back to shelves, ending months of price dispute

CBC News has confirmed that Loblaw’s will begin restocking Frito-Lay products on Monday, ending a month-long absence due to a price dispute between the companies.

Frito-Lay — the PepsiCo-owned maker of snack brands such as Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Ruffles and Sunchips — began an unexpected food battle in February after it refused to raise prices because of Canada’s largest grocery chain. One of them was suddenly cut off. ,

The company said in February that it took the extraordinary step as it faces “unprecedented pressure from rising costs of goods, including materials, packaging and transportation”. Frito-Lay said it was prompting Lobla to charge customers more for its products to offset those higher costs.

But Lobla refused to bear the costs with which…