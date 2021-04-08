Local Products Enjoy Easter Sunday Success

Easter Sunday provided a lot to keep an eye on but locally we were watching our local pitcher make their 2021 season debuts. Ian Anderson and the Braves lost to the Phillies but Anderson pitched 5 solid innings allowing just one run and striking out 7. Jeff Hoffman on the other hand making his Cincinnati Reds debut got plenty of run support in a 12-1 victory where he allowed just 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 6. Just an impressive start for both guys and hear from Hoffman and Anderson’s manager above as well as our conversation about the outings. In there we discuss the following:

Anderson’s manager almost downplayed the outing by Ian as he said the changeup was not as sharp as it could have been. The curveball was impressive as it got 3 swings and misses as well as 6 called strikes. That pitch will be big in his development in the majors.

Anderson also got his first major league hit in his first major league at bat as he did not get any plate appearances last season because of the DH rule.

Hoffman threw 55 of his 77 pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter. Hoffman was pinched hit for in the bottom of the 5th, the inning in which the Reds took the lead enabling Jeff to get his 11th career win.

When looking at the two, Anderson is locked into a rotation spot while Hoffman is getting an opportunity in the rotation due to injuries to Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen. Hoffman will need to keep this up to stay in the rotation!