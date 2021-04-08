LATEST

Local Products Enjoy Easter Sunday Success

Avatar
By
Posted on
Local Products Enjoy Easter Sunday Success

Easter Sunday provided a lot to keep an eye on but locally we were watching our local pitcher make their 2021 season debuts. Ian Anderson and the Braves lost to the Phillies but Anderson pitched 5 solid innings allowing just one run and striking out 7. Jeff Hoffman on the other hand making his Cincinnati Reds debut got plenty of run support in a 12-1 victory where he allowed just 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 6. Just an impressive start for both guys and hear from Hoffman and Anderson’s manager above as well as our conversation about the outings. In there we discuss the following:

  • Anderson’s manager almost downplayed the outing by Ian as he said the changeup was not as sharp as it could have been. The curveball was impressive as it got 3 swings and misses as well as 6 called strikes. That pitch will be big in his development in the majors.
  • Anderson also got his first major league hit in his first major league at bat as he did not get any plate appearances last season because of the DH rule.
  • Hoffman threw 55 of his 77 pitches for strikes and did not walk a batter. Hoffman was pinched hit for in the bottom of the 5th, the inning in which the Reds took the lead enabling Jeff to get his 11th career win.
  • When looking at the two, Anderson is locked into a rotation spot while Hoffman is getting an opportunity in the rotation due to injuries to Sonny Gray and Michael Lorenzen. Hoffman will need to keep this up to stay in the rotation!

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top