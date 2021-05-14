Local roundup: Shawsheen Tech walks off with win – Lowell Sun

Freshman Reagan Bowden scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th to give Shawsheen Tech a 9-8 victory over Lowell Catholic in softball action on Thursday.

The back-and-forth game ended in dramatic fashion. Bowden singled to lead off the 7th. Paityn Rose’s infield single made it 2 on with no outs. The next pitch got away from the catcher, putting runners on 2nd and 3rd. A wild pitch then plated Bowden to win the game.

Celine Reynolds went 2-for-3 with 1 RBI to lead the Rams’ (1-1) 7-hit attack. Ella Malvone went 1-for-2, reached base 3 times and had 3 stolen bases and 2 runs scored.

NDA/INNOVATION 14, GREATER LAWRENCE 5 Academy moved to 3-0 on the season.

The offense was led by Jadyn Fahey and Melina Strickland with 2 hits each. Isabelle Coit was great in the circle, picking up the win.

TEWKSBURY 6, HAVERHILL 0 Sam Ryan shut down Haverhill, throwing a complete game.

Sam Perkins and Becca Harris each had 2 hits to power the Tewksbury, which had 5 hits as a team.

NORTHEAST 5, GREATER LOWELL TECH 0 Audriana DeJesus took the loss for Greater Lowell. The righty lasted 6 innings, allowing 7 hits and 5 runs, while striking out 5 and walking 1.

DeJesus led the Gryphons with 2 hits, and Mikayla Mills chipped in with a single.

CHELMSFORD 22, DRACUT 15 The game featured 29 hits between both teams.

For Chelmsford, Adrianna Capozzi was 4-for-5, with 4 RBI and a run scored, Meg Goode was 2-for-5 with 4 runs scored and 4 RBI, and Julia Williams was 2-for-4, with 2 walks, 2 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Girls lacrosse

LOWELL 15, TEWKSBURY 5 Casey Mitchell netted 5 goals and Lilly Cluff added 3 for Lowell.

Abigail Mitchell and Caetryn Gilreath each had 2 goals and 1 assist for the Red Raiders.

Isabella Marsden (7 saves) and Sarah Skaff (2 saves) played well in the Lowell net.

CHELMSFORD 18, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10 The Lions improved to a perfect 4-0.

Sofia D’Agostino had 5 goals and 3 assists, and Sarah Lachance had 3 goals and 2 assists for Chelmsford. Leah Green found the net 4 times and Kate Krueger had 3 goals.

Julia Pitts contributed 2 goals in the win.

CAMPBELL 17, ALVIRNE 3 Charlotte Moloney, Hailey Ramalhinho and Maddy Nicolosi had the goals for Alvirne.

Boys lacrosse

DRACUT 14, HAVERHILL 4 Josh Gagnon led the way with 4 goals for Dracut (3-1).

Asher Talbot chipped in 2 goals for the Middies.

NASHOBA REGIONAL 14, LITTLETON 8 Cam Noyes had a hat trick for the Tigers in the loss.

Tim Kelleher and Brian Marrese had 2 goals each.

SHREWSBURY 6, GROTON-DUNSTABLE 2 Attackman Declan Lowney had 2 goals from feeds from Evan Laudenslager in G-D’s loss on Wednesday.

Goalie Matt Lesser had 9 saves for the day.

Baseball

GREATER LOWELL 6, NORTHEAST 0 Freshman Jacob Torpey went the distance and fanned 9, while allowing just 2 hits for Greater Lowell (1-1).

Torpey also had 2 hits and 2 RBI. Kaden Christiansen had 2 hits and an RBI as well, while Jake Trzcienski and Yan Rivera also had 2 hits.

DRACUT 1, CHELMSFORD 0 The Middies plated the lone run in the bottom of the 6th. Collin Arsenault (2 hits) led off with a double and scored on a base hit from senior captain Danny Robichaud.

Senior captain Harper Soucy pitched the full 7 innings and struck out 10, while allowing 0 walks and 6 hits for Dracut.

Brayden Gray pitched well for Chelmsford, surrenduring 5 hits and 1 walk and striking out 7.

SHAWSHEEN TECH 13, GREATER LAWRENCE 0 Senior Chris DiSciscio got the win on the mound, scattering 4 hits, while working efficiently and having solid defense play behind him.

The Rams started the game by scoring 3 runs in the top of the 1st. Cam Rich belted a deep sac fly to center to score one and Ben Powell smacked an RBI-single to right to score another.

Shawsheen broke things open in the 3rd by scoring 6 runs. The knockout blow was dealt by sophomore shortstop Mavrick Bourdeau when he cleared the bases with a 3-run triple.

TEWKSBURY 3, HAVERHILL 2 Ryne Rametta drove in David Miller with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 5th for the go-ahead run and Tewkbury improved to 1-2.

Drew Timmons allowed just 3 hits in 5.2 innings for the win on the mound.

Rametta earned the save.

LOWELL CATHOLIC 17, LYNN TECH 2 Kevin Galligani went 4 strong innings for the win. He didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out 5.

He also had 3 hits, scored 3 runs and drove in 2. Jake McDonough had 3 hits, 3 runs and an RBI, and Declan Murphy had 2 hits, 2 runs and an RBI.

The Crusaders improved to 1-2.

Girls tennis

TEWKSBURY 4, HAVERHILL 1 Ronni Trull (6-2, 6-3) and Renuka Late (6-1, 6-0) won singles matches for Tewksbury.

Ehyvong Phalla and Cindy Lai teamed up for a doubles win (6-0, 6-4), as did Cecelia Ho and Ada Nicodemus (6-1, 6-0).

LITTLETON 5, TYNGSBORO 0 Carmen Armiento (6-3, 4-6, 6-0), Alison Iversen (6-3, 6-1) and Alisha Patel (6-1, 6-0) won singles matches for Littleton.

Tanya Rizi and Ruby Hider won in doubles (6-0, 6-1), as did Sasha Pavlov and Katie Asselin (6-3, 4-6, 6-4).

Boys volleyball

BILLERICA 3, METHUEN 1 Set scores were 16-25, 28-26, 25-18 and 25-21.

Ankeet Patel had 18 kills for Billerica. Ethan Cliff chipped in 9 kills and Tej Patel dished out 32 assists.

BISHOP GUERTIN 3, KEENE 0 The Cardinals swept the match with wins of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-15.

Joey Farris had 4 aces and 6 digs, while DJ Omogrosso had 2 aces and 11 kills. Jamie Horgos added 2 aces, 4 kills and 1 block.

Girls track

ACADEMY OF NOTRE DAME 84, LYNN TECH 53 Kate Conrad won the 2 mile and 1 mile to lead NDA.

College softball

UMBC 3, UMASS LOWELL 0 UMBC and Stony Brook are onto the winner’s bracket of the 2021 America East Softball Championship.

The Retrievers and the Seawolves each won their opening games on Thursday at The Diamond at UMBC to advance in the tournament.

Top-seeded UMBC received timely hitting and elite pitching from Courtney Coppersmith to beat fourth-seeded UMass Lowell, 3-0, in the tournament opener. In the second game of the day, third-seeded Stony Brook scored eight times in the first inning en route to a 10-5 win over second-seeded UAlbany.

Three games will take place on Friday with UMBC meeting Stony Brook with a trip to the championship round on the line at 11 a.m.. UAlbany and UMass Lowell will play the first elimination game of the tournament at 1:30 p.m. The loser of UMBC-Stony Brook and the winner of UAlbany-UMass Lowell will square off in the final game of the day at 4 p.m.