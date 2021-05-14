Local scoreboard: Sallila, Mulrenan guide Bulldogs past visiting Spartans – The Gardner News

Show Caption Hide Caption Bulldogs goalie makes a save against Oakmont Monty Tech/Sizer School goalie Keavany Magennis makes a clutch save against Oakmont’s Gianna Moorshead (14) during the Bulldogs’ 11-8 win over the Spartans, Thursday afternoon, at Game on in Fitchburg. Gardner News

Abigail Sallila tallied three goals and added an assist and Bailey Mulrenan chipped in with two goals and an assist as the Monty Tech/Sizer School co-op girls’ lacrosse team defeated Oakmont, 11-8, at Game On in Fitchburg.

Lily Kuntz added two goals, while Bella Botto contributed a goal and an assist for Monty Tech (2-1). Wiley Doucette, Madisen Dillon and Leah LeBlanc registered a goal each as well for the home team.

Oakmont (1-2) received hat tricks from Sophia Wolanske and Allyson Foley as well as two goals from Ella Dellasanta in the road loss.

Boys lacrosse

Oakmont 15, Hudson 6

Colton Larose and Evan Thibault each recorded a hat trick as the Spartans (1-1) won their home opener over the Hawks at Arthur I. Hurd Memorial Field in Ashburnham.

Brady Kallenberg paced the Hawks (1-1) with five goals in the loss.

Baseball

Oakmont 6, Quabbin 5

Isaiah Smith’s pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh drove in Gabe Marchant with the winning run as the Spartans walked off with a win over the Panthers at Dennis Driscoll Park in Ashburnham.

Smith’s clutch hit came after pinch-runner Brady Aubuchon scored the game-tying run on a balk by the Panthers. Patrick Forbes pitched three innings of relief to earn the win for Oakmont (3-1), while Marchant had two hits and scored a pair of runs.

Nick Farrell singled and doubled for Quabbin (2-2).

Littleton 9, Gardner 0

Andrew Milner had two hits and two RBI and Max Hannagan added two hits, a run and RBI in support of Riley Ashworth and Brendan Abetz, who threw a combined no-hitter for the Tigers (1-3) against the visiting Wildcats (0-4).

Tahanto 6, Murdock 4

Ethan Sautiol doubled and scored while Ryan Walton singled, scored and swiped a pair of bases as the Stags (4-0) scored twice in the first inning and added single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to defeat the Blue Devils in Winchendon.

Cole Patterson singled twice and scored a run for Murdock (0-3), while Jack Polacri collected a pair of base hits and stole a base.

Softball

Littleton 8, Gardner 4

Ella Gearty went 3-for-3 with two RBI while Katherine Anjoorian and Hannach Cochran contributed two hits and two RBI apiece to left the Tigers (4-0) over the visiting Wildcats (0-4).

Oakmont 6, Quabbin 1

Sophia O’Brien went 2-for-3 with a triple and freshman Olivia Souers fanned 11 to earn her first varsity win as the Spartans bested the Panthers in Ashburnham.

Bella Allen, a junior added two hits and two RBI as well for Oakmont, which evened its record to 2-2.

Meg Doyle continued her strong start to the season with a double, a triple and a run scored for the visiting Panthers (1-3).

Tahanto 10, Murdock 3

Megan Knight’s base hit to left-center field broke up the Abigail Bidinger’s bid for a no-hitter in the fifth inning and Emma Oakley laced an RBI double during a three-run seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils in a loss to the Stags in Winchendon.

Arielle Benedict added an RBI single in the final frame, while Nicole Fluet added a single and scored a run and Kalea Reilly finished 1-for-3 with a single for Murdock (0-3).

Tahanto (2-2) received a solo home run from Sarah Mendoza in the second inning as well as a two-run blast from Lauren Waatu during a six-run third inning for the Stags.

Girls track and field

Monty Tech 71, Keefe Tech 25

Cami Haas captured the triple jump, long jump, mile and the 800 meters as the Bulldogs defeated the visiting Broncos (0-1) in Fitchburg.

Sam Cardosi added victories in the javelin and the two-mile for Monty Tech (1-1), while Nyasia Thirakoun-Semidey (shot put, discus) and Keira Hurley (100 hurdles, 400) also won multiple events for the home team.

Boys track and field

Oakmont 67, Narragansett 63

Declan LeClair won the long jump, the triple jump and the 110 meter hurdles, while Dylan Banda captured the high jump, 800 and mile to help the Spartans clip the Warriors, Monday afternoon, in Baldwinville.

Spencer Bartkus added victories in the javelin and the 400 and Oakmont (2-0) also saw Aiden Yakuben win the discus and Kamden Law take first in the two-mile.