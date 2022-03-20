Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant counts the shortcomings of ex wife Sara Khan, the actress reacted like this – Lock Upp Ali Mercchant ex wife Sara Khan flaws holi 2022 emotional task tmov

ENTERTAINMENT

Ali Merchant and Sara Khan are seen in the reality show Lock Up these days. After a bad start, Ali and Sara’s relationship has turned out well on the show. Sara and Ali got married in Bigg Boss Season 4. Sometime after coming out of the show, both of them separated. Now after 12 years, both are seen together in lock up.

Ali counts Sara’s shortcomings

Ali and Sara had a lot of problems in the initial days of the lock up. In such a situation, both of them sat and talked about how to move forward in the show. After some time, both took part in the emotional task. In this task, Ali Merchant had to read the shortcomings of Sara Khan which she needs to fix within herself.

The magic of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ did not work at the box office, collections declined on the second day

Video of emotional task went viral

On the day of Holika Dahan, the contestants of the lock up had to write their shortcomings on a paper. In this task, the contestants had to pick up each other’s letters and read them in front of everyone. After reading the letter, it was to be thrown in the bonfire made in the jail. A promo of this episode of the show has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Ali Merchant is seen reading the letter. He says, ‘I, Sara Khan, I quickly get into people’s talk. I am scared alone. I get angry quickly. I am very emotional and I take quick decisions, whereas I need to take time and think twice. I am trying to make myself a better person everyday.

TKSS: Kapil Sharma refuses to give food to Sanjeev Kapoor, this is the reason

Social media users are praising this video a lot. One user wrote, ‘I love Sara. She is really a good girl. Another wrote, ‘It was a heart-melting moment. We don’t know what happened between Sara and Ali, but they have handled Ali being on the show very well. You can watch the reality show Lock Up on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

