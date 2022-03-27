Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj apologises to Karan Kundrra, says ‘I am angry at myself’ | Web Series

Chetan Hansraj, who was sent out of the ongoing reality show Lock Up after his misbehavior in the show, has apologized for his behaviour. Chetan entered the show as the 15th contestant earlier this week. He was seen abusing jailer Karan Kundrra before he was kicked out of the show. The host of Lock Up is Kangana Ranaut. ,Also read: Lock up: Chetan evicted in just five days for misbehaving with jailer Karan,

Chetan addressed Karan Kundrra and said in the video, “Karan bhai, I am really very sorry bro. I feel really embarrassed. I told you earlier also that I am not…