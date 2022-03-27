Lock Upp: Jailor Karan Kundrra evicts Chetan Hansraj for smoking in the lounge, passing casteist remarks

After last night’s ‘100 Minutes’ episode of reality show Lock Up, host Kangana Ranaut will now join the ‘Prisoners’ for the ‘Judgement Day’ special. But before that because of their frequent breaking of rules, Chetan Hansraj No one else but jailer Karan Kundrra himself will be evicted.

The actor entered the show as the 15th contestant last week. However, he has been in prison for bribery about every other thing. Recently, he went on a rant and instigated other prisoners for violating the rules of the game. He was even heard speaking ill of the makers…

Read Full News