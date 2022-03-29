Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra gets evicted from the show; Munawar, Shivam, Poonam bid him an emotional goodbye

Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranuat witnessed one of the most shocking evictions so far. The show bid adieu to Karanvir Bohra in a surprise eviction. The entire blue team was shocked and in tears when they learnt about the news. Here’s a lowdown of how it all happened.

The two new wildcard entries Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar were called into the jhol room and were asked which team they would like to join. Both of them wrote their preferred names on placards. After that they were given special powers to nominate a person for direct eviction. Both Zeeshan and Vinit had to write one name from the chargesheet who they wanted to directly lock out.

Later, all the housemates were asked to gather in the open area. As all the housemates came together, the jailor announced their new teams and…