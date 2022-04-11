Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi aborted pregnancy after boyfriend backtracked, Kangana Ranaut wishes she’d ‘kept the child’ | Web Series

Mandana Karimi revealed on Sunday’s episode of Lock Upp that she was in a relationship with a director and lived with him during the lockdown. While she did not name him, she said he is an ‘ace director’ who has made a name for himself. Mandana revealed her secret and saved herself from eviction for the week. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui talks about his son and wife on Lock Upp)

Vinit Kakkar was evicted from the show after Kangana declared he got the least votes among those named for eviction in the chargesheet.

