Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi apologises to Indian Muslims after allegedly calling Zeeshan Khan a terrorist | Web Series

Payal Rohatgi has appologised to "Indian Muslims", days after making derogatory remarks against Lock Upp co-contestant Zeeshan Khan. Payal had allegedly labeled him a terrorist during a fight earlier this week. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp.

Soon after Kangana told her that she was safe from eviction, Payal went up to a camera and apologised to Indian Muslims. After Nisha Rawal was evicted from the show, Payal told the camera, “Namaste mai hu Payal Rohatgi, Mai hath jod ke maafi mangti hu agar kisi ki bhawnaon ko maine hurt kiya. Ek community ki bhawnaon ko agar maine hurt kiya (I am Payal Rohatgi and I want to apologise with folded hands, if I have hurt anyone feelings…