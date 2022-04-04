Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey gets max votes after promising to go topless, Payal Rohatgi wonders about show’s ‘narrative’ | Web Series

On Sunday’s episode, Payal Rohatgi could not believe that Poonam Pandey got the maximum votes on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. After host Kangana Ranaut announced that Poonam is safe from evictions as she received the maximum number of votes this week, among those named in the chargesheet. (Also read: Lock Upp: Azma Fallah reveals she duped people of ₹50 lakh)

Kangana had also informed the contestants that Payal received the least number of votes while Nisha stood second last in that list. Before Kangana announced the eviction for the week, Payal told the camera, “Sangram Singh! Mai ek hafte se voting ke liye bol rahi hu par tere se voting nahi ho pa rahi (I have been asking for votes for a week now but you are unable to get those). I know you have genuine followers. And, how…