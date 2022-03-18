Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla Says His One Night Stand statement Was Misconstructed Calls It Reality Show Stunt Lock Upp tmov

Tehseen Poonawalla, who came in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’, gave a shocking statement about her personal life. Tehseen Poonawalla had told a deep secret about himself. Tehseen Poonawalla had said that he had to sign a contract once and for this he had to sleep with a big industrialist woman. However, Tehseen Poonawalla is out of the show. He was part of the blue team.

Tehseen Poonawalla told the truth

Now Tehseen Poonawalla has clarified on this statement in an interview. Tehseen Poonawalla said that he told this secret of his life to save friend Saisha Shinde, but it was shown wrongly. It was said in the headlines that I did this thing recently, but it was not so. This story happened to me long ago.

In an interview, Tehseen Poonawalla said, “It was a very old secret that I told on the show. It happened 20 years ago. This was the only reality show for me, in which I would entertain people and maintain my place there. I played Sportingly Told this the secret of my life, because it was a fun part of the reality show. Well, in the end it is not the show.”

Tehseen Poonawalla had revealed this secret in the episode aired on March 12. Now he has come out of the show and has started living a normal life again. Earlier, Tehseen Poonawalla was also seen in the controversial show ‘Bigg Boss’, but his pulse could not melt. He failed to entertain the audience. At this time Karanvir Bohra has come in the nomination. Nowadays there is a debate between Ali Merchant and Shivam Sharma regarding Sara Khan. Apart from this, there are many contestants like Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat as ‘prisoners’ in the jail. Everyone is playing a great game.