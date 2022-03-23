Lock Upp: Two new ‘prisoners’ are coming to Kangana’s show, will this Pakistani blogger outweigh everyone? – lock upp kangana ranaut popular show mandana karimi azma fallah entry new contestants tmov

Kangana Ranaut’s new show Lockup is currently in the news. Some famous stars are also included in the show. This show is getting good response from the fans. With the passage of time in the show, more contestants are also becoming a part of it. Many names are coming out who are going to join the show. One of the names in this was of Rashmi Desai. But Rashmi refused to be a part of this show. Now the arrival of two new contestants in the show has been confirmed by social media. A video of this has surfaced in which two new contestants of the lockup are entering.

Entry of two new contestants

Alt Balaji has shared a video on Instagram. In this, the intro of both the contestants is being seen. When both the contestants were presented in front of Kangana, their face was covered. Also, he had handcuffs in his hands. In the caption accompanying the video, it was written – These two prisoners got trapped between the controversy and the news. Now this tyrannical game will play. @azma.fallah and @mandanakarimi will be in jail. Watch Kangana’s show Lockup at 10:30 pm.

Let us tell you that Mandana Karimi is an Indian actress of Iranian origin. He has worked in many superhit films. She appeared in Bigg Boss 9 and was the runner up. Movies like Kya Supercool Hain Hum, Main Hoon Charles and Bhaag Johnny are included in the list of actresses. Now it will be a matter to be seen, what will this actress feed in this show. Apart from this, there has also been a wild card entry of a contestant. The name of this contestant is Ajma Falah who is a Pakistani blogger.

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Up garnered 100 million views the fastest, producer Ekta Kapoor expressed happiness

Many famous contestants are part of the show

Talking about the show, this show of Kangana is going a long way in terms of viewership. Ekta Kapoor also shared this information. Stars like Munawar Farooqui, Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde are present in Kangana’s show. In the show, there has been a debate between Payal and director Kangana Ranaut twice. In the recently aired episode, Kangana also reprimanded Payal legally.