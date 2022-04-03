Lock Upp’s Poonam Pandey cries on seeing Munawar Faruqui-Anjali romance: ‘Wish my marriage lasted. Akeli marugi main’ | Web Series

On the latest episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey was seen crying and lamenting a recent break up and the fact that her marriage did not last. The statements came after host Kangana Ranaut, and guest Ankita Lokhande teased Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora for their chemistry on the show. (Also read: Ankita jokes she’s pregnant, says ‘soon’ after Kangana hopes it comes true)

Soon after Ankita left, Poonam Pandey was seen walking restlessly and told Anjali, “I just went somewhere else. Nothing to do with you guys.” Poonam sat on a bench as she got emotional and Anjali kept asking her what had happened. “Abhi break up hua tha (I just had my break up),” Poonam said as she covered her face and cried.

Munawar then joined Anjali and Poonam and asked what happened. Poonam told Anjali, “Mat bol…