Lockdown also had a huge impact on fuel, April sales fell 9.4 percent

New Delhi: Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed that India’s fuel demand declined by 9.4 percent in April compared to the coming month, as many states after the lockout The second wave of coronary virus in the country was curbed.

PPAC also indicated that fuel consumption fell 9.38 percent to 17.01 million tonnes in April from 18.77 million tonnes in March. India was one of the world’s most serious lockdowns in April 2020, stalling almost all economic activity. Fuel sales had halved that month, the lowest since 2006.

Compared on an annual basis, fuel demand increased by 81.5 percent from the April 2020 low. Sales of petrol used in cars and motorcycles declined to 2.38 million tonnes in April, the lowest since August. Petrol sales in April were 13 percent lower than in March 2021 and 3 percent lower than in April 2019. In April 2020, petrol sales were 9,72,000 tonnes.

Diesel demand fell to 6.67 million tonnes in April 2021, up 7.5 percent from the previous month and 9 percent from April 2019. Diesel sales were 3.25 million tonnes in April 2020. With airlines operating below capacity, jet fuel (ATF) sales stood at 4,09,000 tonnes in April, up 14 percent in March 2021 and 36.7 percent in April 2019.