Lockdown parties to be fined Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak after getting fixed penalty notices

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over lockdown-breaking parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic, No. 10 has confirmed.

The prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, has also been fined.

Mr Johnson is understood to have attended six events under investigation, while the chancellor was accused of attending a party to celebrate Mr Johnson’s birthday.

Downing Street has since confirmed that the fine is in relation to a birthday party held on 19 June 2020, which was attended by all three.

A No. 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer have received notification today that the Metropolitan Police intends to issue them fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will get back to you when we do.” will update. “…