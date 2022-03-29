Locker Room Report: Pack Women’s Basketball Falls in Double Overtime vs. Yukon

NC State Head Coach wes mooreProtector Zakia Brown-Turnerand center Elissa Cunane met with the media after the Wolfpack’s 91-87 defeat in double overtime to Connecticut on Monday evening in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

Brown-Turner led the pack against the Huskies with 20 points, including a game-tying three-pointer with less than a second in the first overtime period. He also added eight rebounds and five assists. NC State’s only representative on the Bridgeport All-Regional Team, Kunene added 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the floor while also pulling down nine boards.

opening statement

wm: First of all, just can’t be prouder of our players. Come in, tough environment, great team, and went toe-to-toe with them. The way they are…