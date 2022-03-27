Loena Hendrix wins historic silver World Cup medal in freestyle

Loena Hendrix has won the silver medal in the freestyle event at the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France. The figure skater achieved an overall score of 217.70 in the short + free freestyle. Only the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto was ahead of our compatriots.

However, Hendrix had a rough course towards this World Cup. He suffered a back injury and had to tape skate on his right leg.

The Russian absence due to the Ukrainian War opened the outlook for Hendriks, who performed well in the short and freestyle. After her freestyle she knew she at least had silver, and she immediately let go of tears.

The Japanese Sakamoto was the only one who still had to go on the ice. Sakamoto won the world title at Montpellier with 238 points, ahead of a very happy Hendrix.