Log on to Uttarakhand HOPE portal registration 2021 and ASHA .uk.gov.in

Government of Uttarakhand People everywhere or HOPE portal is invited to help in registration. This UK Hope Portal is a unique platform for skilled professionals from the UK state that will help unemployed youth get job opportunities. The new portal link can be used to collect data on the youth of the state who are residing among the recently returned migrant laborers (laborers). People can now fill skilled professional registration forms (favorable professional registration forms) on the portal to get employment.

Uttarakhand Hope Portal Registration and log on to Asha.uk.gov.in

The database on the hope.uk.gov.in portal will help employers to find suitable candidates as per the requirements of their company. Employers will get information about the candidates as they worked. Uttarakhand HOPE portal will help unemployed youth in job search and skill development. After the complete data of the unemployed youth is uploaded and the database is prepared on the Hope portal, it will be linked to Mukhiya Swarojgar Yojana.

Hope efficient business registration form on the portal

The complete procedure to register Uttarakhand Hope Portal registration on the official portal link is given below: –

Phase 1: Here is the direct link to open Uttarakhand Hope Portal: https://hope.uk.gov.in/.

Asha Portal Uttarakhand Link

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “Candidate registration”Link to open Skilled Professional Registration Form (skilled professional registration form) or directly click the link https://hope.uk.gov.in/UKCitizen.aspx

step 3: Later, the UK Hope Portal Registration Form 2021 will appear online as shown below: –

Uttarakhand Hope Portal Registration Form Candidate

step 4: In the Skilled Professionals Job Application Form in Hope Portal Uttarakhand, applicants can enter all the asked details accurately. It includes details such as migrant or not, personal details, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, bank account number, current / last job description etc.

Hassle in the hope of filling the Uttarakhand job application form – Contact

If the applicant is facing any difficulty in filling the ASHA Portal Uttarakhand job application form, then the candidates can directly click on the link https://hope.uk.gov.in/contactUs.aspx contact. On this page, candidates can get help to fill the details in the specified performance which is shown below: –

Uttarakhand Government Schemes 2021Uttarakhand government scheme hindiPopular schemes in Uttarakhand:Uttarakhand Ration Card ListAtal Ayushman Uttarakhand YojanaUttarakhand Deendayal Upadhyay Sahkarita Kisan Kalyan Yojana 2021 – Interest Free Loan Scheme for Farmers

Hope portal uttarakhand job application form

It is important to note that this application form is to be submitted only by those who are having trouble filling the skilled business registration form. Candidates can only send e-mail to official ID. Kushalputra[at]Gmail[dot]With

Asha Uttarakhand portal registration for employers

Go to the same official website https://hope.uk.gov.in/. On the homepage, click on the “Employer Registration” link or click directly https://hope.uk.gov.in/UKEmp_Registraion.aspx. Hope Uttarakhand portal employer registration forms are shown below: –

HOPE Uttarakhand Portal Employer Registration Form

Here the Hope UK portal employers fill in all the details asked to fill the online registration form.

Hope UK government training provider registration

The ASHA .uk.gov.in portal has a direct link to register the training provider https://hope.uk.gov.in/TPRegistration.aspx. This link can be viewed by clicking on the Training Provider Registration link on the ASHA UK Government website. The UK Hope Portal TP registration form will appear as follows: –

UK UK Government in Training Provider Registration

Login for Uttarakhand Hope Portal candidates / employer / TP

On the homepage of home.uk.gov.in portal, there is a login link for Uttarakhand Hope Portal Login for Candidates / Employer / TP. Direct link is https://hope.uk.gov.in/frmlogin.aspx. The page to create Hope UK Village Login is shown below:

Uttarakhand Hope Portal Login

Here candidates, employers, training providers can enter username, password, captcha and then click “click”.log inButton to login Uttarakhand Hope Portal.

Check the status of UK Hope Portal registration / application form

To check the status of UK Hope Portal registration / application form, here is the direct link – https://hope.uk.gov.in/frmstatus.aspx. The page for searching Uttarakhand Hope Portal application is shown below: –

Hope UK Government Application Form Status

Applicants can easily enter their mobile number, captcha and then “check UK Hope Portal registration status”Check application“Tab.

Hope to check the portal vacancy search

On the same official Hope Portal homepage on hope.uk.gov.in, click “Find vacanciesLink in the main menu. Hope portal is a direct link to check vacancy https://hope.uk.gov.in/frmsearchemployer.aspx. The page to check the Asha Portal vacancy is shown below: –

Check hope portal vacancy uttarakhand

On this page, enter the registration number to search for vacancies on the UK Hope portal.

Dashboard for vacancies in the Hope UK Village in Portal

The following are the number of vacancies till 6 March 2021 (district wise): –

District Name Number of Vacancies Almora 5 Dehradun 148 Haridwar Is 1023 Nainital 250 Pauri garhwal 1 Tehri Garhwal 5 Udham Singh Nagar 463 Uttarakhand Hope Portal Vacancies Dashboard

The number of vacancies on the UK Hope Portal dashboard is dynamic in nature. This data is until 6 March 2021, visit the official Hope portal for the latest updates.

Download Uttarakhand Hope Portal Mobile App

People can also download the UK Hope Portal mobile app by clicking here.download“Links in the main menu of ASHA .uk.gov.in”. Uttarakhand Hope Portal is a direct link to download the mobile app. https://hope.uk.gov.in/assets/Hope.apk. Upon clicking the link, the app will automatically start downloading to the smartphone.

UK Hope Portal launched for unemployed youth / migrant workers

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand launched the HOPE portal with an aim to create employment opportunities for trained youth and provide them with skill development opportunities to increase employment opportunities. This hope portal will provide a platform to youth who are hunting for TMT and skills development through their database and will help potential employers to find human resources as per their needs.

Information to be updated on the UK Hope portal

The following information will be updated on the Hope portal: –

1) Last working company

2) Designation in final company

3) Specialization

4) Favorite area

5) Type of employment ready to work

Once the database is ready, the Hope portal will be linked to the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme. Information on youth applying from a particular village will be readily available on the portal and will help in village-based analysis of the database. This data from skilled professionals will make it easier for the Uttarakhand government to execute village-specific programs.

In view of the decline in employment opportunities due to the outbreak of COVID-19, CMs want to train youth or hone the skills of trained people so that they can get employment.

Hope portal uttarakhand in hindi

Chief Minister Uttarakhand Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the portal “Hope” (helping out people Everywhere) on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 in the presence of the Cabinet at the Secretariat. The URL of this portal hope.uk.gov.in. The main objective of this portal is to create a data base of skilled and unskilled youth and to provide employment / self-employment opportunities based on the data base. It is known that a few days ago, Chief Minister Swarozgar Yojana was launched by Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat. This portal will play an important role in coordinating with this scheme.

Through the “Hope” portal, the youth of Uttarakhand who are skilled professionals in various states and Uttarakhand, are currently working in some other institute or who want to get training through the skill development department in Uttarakhand, such This portal will act as a bridge for the youth. The data base of this portal will be used by all departments of the state and other employment providers to connect youth with self-employment / employment.

With the inspiration of Chief Minister Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, this portal was created by the IT department, skill development department, planning department and NIC in mutual coordination. The web hosting of this portal has been done in the data center at ITDA, IT Park, Government of Uttarakhand. From the Chief Minister’s Office, IT Advisor to the Chief Minister Mr. Ravindra Dutt, Secretary IT Mr. RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Planning Mr. Amit Negi, Secretary Skill Development Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Director ITDA Mr. Amit Sinha, Deputy Director General of NIC Mr. K. Narayan, Technical Director of NIC, Shri Narendra Singh Negi played a key role in creating this portal.