Logan Paul appeared at WrestleMania wearing a £3.8 million Pokémon card

Logan Paul made a splash at WrestleMania yesterday (Saturday 2 April) wearing his famous £3.8 million Pokémon card – a very expensive necklace that fans went unnoticed.

Paul picked up the coveted PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card in Dubai last July, breaking the record for the most expensive Pokémon trading card ever sold at a private sale after a whopping $5,275,000 (£3,862,424) in return.

Of course, just owning the card wasn’t enough for the social media star, who decided to show it off on one of the biggest stages in the world as she made her WWE wrestling debut at last night’s WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Had it. , Texas, USA.

credit: Instagram/@loganpaul