Logan Paul has $5.275 million Pokémon card after record-breaking trade

YouTuber Logan Paul (USA) recently acquired a coveted PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card after a record-breaking $5,275,000 (£3,862,424 / €4,477,146) trade.

This card was bought by Paul on 22 July 2021 in Dubai, breaking this record Most Expensive Pokémon Trading Card Sold on Private Sale,

In order to receive a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card, Paul exchanged a $1,275,000 PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card he had purchased from the renowned sports card collector. Matt Allen In Como, Italy.

This is equivalent to the cost of a Grade 9 card plus $400,000, an antique Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card.

“Pikachu illustrator is one of the rarest and most iconic pokemon cards in the world,” said Paul.

“Only 39 were given for illustration…