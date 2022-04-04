Logan Paul Sets Pokémon Card World Record At WrestleMania With $5.2 Million Pikachu Illustrator Deal

world record for being the most expensive pokemon A card bought through a private sale has once again fallen apart—this time by YouTuber and Avid . By pokemon Collector Logan Paul, who received a card in trade for $5,275,000.

As part of his outfit worn during his WWE debut at Wrestlemania Last night, Paul wore a chain that contained a 1998 PSA-graded Japanese promo Pikachu illustrator card. Sharp-eyed fans may have noticed that this specific Pikachu illustrator was classified as a PSA 10.

After their match, Paul was awarded a certificate for “Most Expensive”. pokemon Trading card sold at a private sale” by Guinness World Records.

“I applied for so many records and the fact that I finally got one after my first record [WWE] ever win? I’m back in the locker room…