Logan Paul walked into the WWE WrestleMania ring with a $5M Pokémon card

Logan Paul entered WWE WrestleMania on Saturday night with millions of dollars around his neck.

However, the YouTube star didn’t have traditional jewelry. The 27-year-old had the most expensive Pokémon card hanging from a gold chain, a Japanese Pikachu Illustrator card from 1998 that was graded “Gem Mint 10” by the PSA.

according to this Guinness World Records, Paul acquired the card in a trade that was valued at $5.275 million, while trading the PSA 9 version of the same card and acquiring the only PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator in existence for $4 million. The value of the PSA’s Price Guide card is $6 million.

There were reportedly only 39 copies of the card given out by Corocoro Comic at the 1998 illustration contests in Japan.

