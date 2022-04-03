Logan Paul wears a $2.5M Pikachu card as part of the WrestleMania 38 outfit. bleacher report

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Never one for complacency, Logan Paul displayed his wealth in a unique way during his in-ring entrance at WrestleMania 38.
While walking down the aisle for his tag match with The Miz, Paul was wearing a version of the Pikachu Illustrator card, which has been valued at approximately $2.5 million as a necklace in prime condition.
goldin ,goldinko
,@LoganPaul Tonight is a PSA 10 Pikachu illustrator costume for WrestleMania.
It is the single most valuable Pokémon card, costing around $2,500,000. pic.twitter.com/ui5bpvxkmg
There was a controversy last year when Paul Bought An open box of sealed first edition Pokémon cards. He spends…
Read Full News