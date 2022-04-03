Logan Paul wore the world’s most expensive Pokémon card to his WrestleMania debut

As Logan Paul made his WWE WrestleMania debut on Saturday, his choice of accessories made news. The 27-year-old YouTuber and professional wrestler-boxer wore the world’s most expensive Pokémon card necklace as he entered the rink.

Paul was wearing a PSA Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card that he brought to Dubai in July last year for $5,275,000.

The Grade 10 card is considered a “virtually perfect card”, with “four perfectly sharp corners, sharp focus and absolute original brightness” by PSA, the world’s most acclaimed grading company, which certifies trading cards and other memorabilia. does.

In recent years, Pokémon cards have become highly sought after collector’s items that are worth millions of dollars, Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator is one of the rarest Pokémon cards…