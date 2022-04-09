Logan Webb, Austin Slaster shine as SF Giants beat Miami Marlins

SAN FRANCISCO – Brilliant opening pitching, all-field power, questionable defense and baserunning, some up-and-down performances by the bullpen, and a player brought on a boat.

The Giants experienced it all Friday on a picturesque opening day at Oracle Park.

Finally, after taking a two-run lead in the ninth inning, the Giants closed out the Miami Marlins in the 10th in dramatic fashion, as Austin Slater took left field to score Darin Roof from first base and give it to San Francisco. doubled the line. 6-5 win.

It was Slater’s first career walk-off hit and the Giants’ first walk-off win on Opening Day since 1987 at Candlestick Park against the San Diego Padres.

The Giants scored three home runs – including a game-tying blast from Thyro Estrada in the ninth inning after Camilo Doval…