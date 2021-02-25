[Login] Eajanma Karnataka Application, Registration, Status, Birth, Death Certificate Verification

[Login] Ejanma Karnataka application complete details, registration, status, birth, death certificate verification @ ejanma.karnataka.gov.in

We all make every citizen of the country aware of the importance of birth and death certificates, whatever they may be. On similar lines, the state government of Karnataka has launched the Eajanma Karnataka portal a long time ago in the state to record the birth and death of the citizens of the state. State applicants can directly apply for the status and verification / birth / death certificate without visiting any government office manually through this portal.

Please visit our latest article: Delhi Job Fair Portal

Interested applicants can apply online for birth / death certificate by visiting enjanma.karnataka.gov.in portal.

[Login]Izma Karnataka Application

This article explains the online registration process on Ijnama Karnataka application, benefit login process, registration status, death and birth certificate verification.

Benefits of Enjanma Karnataka Portal

Find out the benefits of Ijnama Karnataka Portal as given below.

Ijma is a single platform for availing the death and birth certificate services of the state.

Candidates can preserve birth and death records in digital format, which cannot be stolen or lost.

The Ejanma portal enables transparency in the registration process.

The digital initiative will eventually reduce manual work and reduce data handling (for operators).

In addition, citizens can save both applicants and operators time and energy, reducing manual workload.

The Ejanma online portal and its services are accessible in both rural and urban areas of the state.

How to apply / register for birth / death certificate

Let us see the procedure for applying or registering for a birth, death and still birth certificate as shown below.

For this, citizens have to visit the registration centers in their respective geographical areas.

The concerned authorities will then help you to fill the manual birth / death certificate available offline or downloaded from the official portal.

However, if the birth / death occurs in hospitals, applicants should visit the respective hospital, fill in the application form and get registered.

Login process for ezanma karnataka application @ ejanma.karnataka.gov.in

Let us see the process of logging into the eZanma Karnataka portal. This process is for those applicants who have valid credit like user name and password.

Visit the official portal of Ejanma Karnataka.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Please visit our latest article: Mahila Samridhi Yojana U.P.

Click on the login page on the left pane of the web page.

This takes the online applicant to the login page below.

Enter username, password and captcha code.

Click on the login button.

It then takes the online application to the user dashboard.

How to verify ejanma birth / death online @ ejanma.karnataka.gov.in

See our step-by-step guide to verify the birth / death certificate online on the official portal.

Visit the official portal of Ejanma Karnataka.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click on Birth / Death Verification on the left pane of the web page.

This then lands the online user on the birth / death search page.

Select Birth / Death, Registration Number, Birth / Death Date.

Enter captcha code.

Click on the search button.

It then takes the candidates to the user dashboard.

Now, candidates start verifying the birth / death of the person concerned.

How to track Ejanma application online status @ ejanma.karnataka.gov.in

Let us see the process of online application status online on the portal enjama.karnataka.gov.in. This process is for applicants who have previously applied for a birth / death certificate.

Visit the official portal of Ejanma Karnataka.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Please visit our article: 2 Khele University Games (KIUG) 2021

Click on the application status on the following web page.

It then redirects the applicant to the application status page below.

Select Death / Birth, Registration Number / Sakala Number.

If you select the registration number, enter the registration number in the relevant field.

Select option correction / name inclusion.

Enter captcha code and click on submit button.

It then takes online applicants to the next web page in which it can check the status of the application.

Note: Applicants can select the birth or death application status and give their application reference number.

Check the registration details of ijma application

Let us look at the registration details of eZanma application as follows.

Visit the official portal of Ejanma Karnataka.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click on the registration details on the following page.

It then redirects the applicant to the registration details page.

Click on the month / year and view the birth and death registration details on the same web page.

Let us see the important links of Ijnama Portal Karnataka.

Izma Karnataka Official Portal

Total Free – 1800-425-6578

[email protected]

Ejanma Karnataka Portal FAQ