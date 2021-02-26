Login to Odisha e-Kalika application at ekalika.org for monitoring crèches.

Log on to Odisha e-Kalika Application ekalika.org: Government of Odisha Has launched an e-Kalika application for real-time monitoring of every child’s crèche, track infrastructure and health and nutrition functioning. CM Naveen Patnaik has launched the E Kalika app under the 5T initiative of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti (MS). In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of the e-Kalika application.

Odisha e-Kalika Application

Government of Odisha Launched e-Kalika application for the management of crèche for children under 3 years of age. People can now use the Odisha e-Kalika application through the link – http://www.ekalika.org/od_creche/secured/overview/overview.jsp

On the homepage of the official Odisha e Kalika app, the login feature is now functional which will appear in the figure given below: –

Odisha e-Kalika Application Login

Here all the concerned people can enter their username and password and click on the “Login” button. Complete data of children, including details, uploads and descriptions will be available on the e-Kalika app.

Main flow of crèche to reduce malnutrition in Odisha

Mainstreaming to reduce malnutrition in Odisha is a collaborative initiative between the Public Health Resource Society (PHRS) and Azim Premji philanthropic initiative (APPI) with the support of the Odisha government. This initiative seeks to overcome high levels of malnutrition in children under three years of age. The program is currently underway in five districts of southern Odisha (Rayagada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur).

This e-Kalika web system is a real-time representation of the crèche and presents evidence and data that can be used for planning, results-driven program evaluation, activity monitoring, and overall program implementation. It is compatible with a unique app that is used at the field-level for data entry.

Importance of crèche in reducing malnutrition in Odisha

Here we are describing the importance of crèche in reducing malnutrition in children in the state of Odisha: –

Creches are decentralized community-based centers, where mothers leave their children to go to work.

The crèche provides a safe environment for the overall growth and development of children through care, feeding and health promotion.

Children are nourished and healthy and sick children are identified and sent to the hospital for care.

Krech helps older siblings go to school and helps women work and this increases household income.

The dashboard in this web page is linked to a comprehensive overview of the program, while also providing demographic, anthropological and operational details at multiple levels.

contact details

For program description – Contact PHRS [[email protected]]And appi [[email protected]]

For technical information about the dashboard – Riddhi [[email protected]]

For more information about e-Kalika Craik MIS details visit the official website http://www.ekalika.org/od_creche/secured/overview/overview.jsp.

