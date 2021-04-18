Loki (Disney+Hotstar) Web Series Cast & Crew, Release Date, Actors, Wiki & More

Loki (Disney+ Hotstar): Internet Sequence Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Crew Particulars, Launch Date, and Extra

Loki is a Disney+ Hotstar internet collection. On this internet collection Tanuj Virwani taking part in the lead function. Loki launched on 8 March 2021 solely on Disney+ Hotstar. Right here’s the complete listing of forged and crew of “Loki”:

Loki Disney+ Hotstar Forged:

Right here’s the entire star forged of the Disney+ Hotstar Loki:

Tom Hiddleston

As: Loki

Sophia Di Martino

Richard E. Grant

Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked

As: Ravonna Lexus Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku

As: Hunter B-15

Owen Wilson

As: Mobius M. Mobius

Erika Coleman

As: Florence Schaffner

Sasha Lane

Jon Levine

As: Paperwork Clerk

Lucius Baston

As: Male Shopper

Chris Brewster

As: Minuteman

Cailey Fleming

As: Younger Sylvie

Isabelle Fretheim

As: Minuteman

Michael Rose

Anya Ruoss

As: Rich Lady

Aaron Beelner

As: Robotic Scanner

Loki Trailer:

Find out how to Watch Hotstar Loki

Obtain Disney+ Hotstar App or you may watch it on the browser.

Create an account and in the event you don’t have one then join.

Search ‘Loki ‘

Accessible On:- Disney+ Hotstar

Language:- English

Launch Date:- June 11, 2021

Staff Style: Crime thriller, Science fiction, Superhero