Lokonga and Arsenal surprised across the street by Benteke’s Crystal Palace

A bad operation for the Gunners who miss out on their opportunity to return to the top 4.

For this final match of the 31st day of the Premier League, Arsenal traveled to Crystal Palace with the aim of winning and returning to the top 4 of the competition.

However, the Gunners were surprised by their opponents of the day and within 24 minutes Matta and Ayu got the Glaziers under control.

Still dominating the statistics, Arsenal never managed to reverse the trend and it was the irresistible Zaha who ended the debate 3-0 with a quarter of an hour to go.

Albert Sambi Lokonga came in the 75th minute, while Kristian Benteke watched the entire match from the bench.

In the standings, Arsenal are tied 5th on points with their neighbors Tottenham (54 points and 4th), but are two games behind on aggregate. Crystal Palace for its part and rose to 9th place…