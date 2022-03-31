lol, hat… all the info on the draw!

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mazbury’s Dream XI!
While the World Cup play-offs haven’t given their verdict yet, discover all the countries in advance that have qualified for the event to be held in Qatar from November 21 (11 AM).
Qualifier
Europe
- Germany
- England
- Spain
- France
- Belgium
- suis
- Netherlands
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Serbia
- Portugal
- Poland
- Wales, Scotland or Ukraine
South America
- Brazil
- first
- Ecuador
- Uruguay
- Peru against Arab Emirates or Australia (dam in Qatar in June)
Africa
- cameroon
- Morocco
- Senegal
- Tunisia
- Ghana
North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States of america
- Costa Rica or New Zealand (dam in Doha in June 2022)
Oceania
Asia
- Qatar (host country)
- South Korea
- Japan
- Saudi Arab
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates or Australia against Peru (play-off in Doha in June 2022)
draw
This draw will be held for 32 participants…
