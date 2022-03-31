lol, hat… all the info on the draw!

logo-onze

While the World Cup play-offs haven’t given their verdict yet, discover all the countries in advance that have qualified for the event to be held in Qatar from November 21 (11 AM).

Qualifier

Europe

  • Germany
  • England
  • Spain
  • France
  • Belgium
  • Netherlands
  • Croatia
  • Denmark
  • Serbia
  • Portugal
  • Poland
  • Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

South America

  • Brazil
  • Ecuador
  • Uruguay
  • Peru against Arab Emirates or Australia (dam in Qatar in June)

Africa

  • cameroon
  • Morocco
  • Senegal
  • Tunisia
  • Ghana

North America

  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • United States of america
  • Costa Rica or New Zealand (dam in Doha in June 2022)

Oceania

  • Costa Rica or New Zealand (dam in Doha in June 2022)

Asia

  • Qatar (host country)
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • Saudi Arab
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates or Australia against Peru (play-off in Doha in June 2022)

draw

This draw will be held for 32 participants…


