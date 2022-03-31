lol, hat… all the info on the draw!

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mazbury’s Dream XI!

While the World Cup play-offs haven’t given their verdict yet, discover all the countries in advance that have qualified for the event to be held in Qatar from November 21 (11 AM).

Qualifier

Europe

Germany

England

Spain

France

Belgium

suis

Netherlands

Croatia

Denmark

Serbia

Portugal

Poland

Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

South America

Brazil

first

Ecuador

Uruguay

Peru against Arab Emirates or Australia (dam in Qatar in June)

Africa

cameroon

Morocco

Senegal

Tunisia

Ghana

North America

Canada

Mexico

United States of america

Costa Rica or New Zealand (dam in Doha in June 2022)

Oceania

Asia

Qatar (host country)

South Korea

Japan

Saudi Arab

Iran

United Arab Emirates or Australia against Peru (play-off in Doha in June 2022)

draw

This draw will be held for 32 participants…