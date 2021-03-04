Lola Bani Prachar: New pics for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ – TMT Daily

LATEST

Everyone gets up, it’s time to slam. We have a real jam going down, welcome to Space Jam!

Space Jam: a new legacy LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, and is set to debut in theaters as well as the HBO Max streaming app on a single-day release this July. This is a project that fans have been requesting for the past two decades, begging for the 1996 live-action and animated hybrid starring Michael Jordan. Now, we finally have our first look at the sequel.

Today, a group of promotional pictures have been released, which reveal not only the uniform of LeBron James’ new look of the Tune Squad, but also new ones for his teammates, the Looney Tunes, including Bugs and Lola Bunny. Animated design. Shall we check some of them together?

space Jam

Saw a 1996 release space Jam, A bizarre project that grew to a cult following over the years, particularly due to the power of melancholy as well as a banger soundtrack featuring Monica, Seal, Coolio, Method Man. And a friend who was trapped in a cell at that time.

Michael Jordan, Ready to retire From a game of basketball to a career in professional baseball. Meanwhile, in another dimension, Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes Gang are faced with a dilemma of their own, being challenged by developing aliens in a basketball game with a lot of freedom of dunes on the line .

So once younger, now who should they recruit to help them defeat the big “Monstars”? That’s right . . . air Jordan. The film also featured Bill Murray, Larry Bird, Wayne Knight and others as 1990s NBA favorites.

Space Jam: a new legacy

Malcolm D. Directed by, Spike Lee’s cousin, Space Jam: a new legacy Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is stepping on the courts with the character of Bugs Bunny, Doffy, Tweety, Porky, Elmer, Taz, Fayhorn, and of course, Lola Bunny, taking the reins once upon a time by his Airness. Which will reportedly turn into a “sexy” performance from the 1990s In exchange for more “Strong woman” features.

The story will see James and his son, an aspiring video game developer, trapped in a virtual space by a dangerous rogue algorithm (Don Cheadle). Only escape? A basketball game, of course! LeBron and Looney Tunes must defeat the digitally created champions of the algorithm so that they can return home safely.

The film will also feature performances from various NBA and WNBA stars, including Damien Lillard, Kell Thompson, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi.

“send picture”

Does this film sound too good to be true? Yes, we thought so too. Fortunately, Warner Bros. released several photos of the new film, proving that the project is indeed tangible and on its way! Check something New photos of Bron, Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the rest of the Tune Squad!

Lola became an aid

Lola and Lebron seem to have made a good play during this scene. Cooler too? Fans are allowed to return to the Arenas at full capacity! Perhaps the game was played in Texas. . .

Bug bunny drops the ball

Apparently, something is going to come down on Bugs. . . We just hope It does not affect his shooting arm.

Thread the chidle

The algorithm seems to be holding LeBron’s own child against him in this image we think?

You are welcome space Jam

This image clearly shows why the film has earned its title. Hope it is Game Winner!

