Lolita PG House Web Series Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Lolita PG House is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Kooku App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Aabha Paul. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Kooku app and website can watch all episodes of the web series on 14 March 2021. Kooku Tandoor All Episodes web series is directed by SSK. Kooku Studio is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts. Chawl House will be releasing this 14 March 2021

A Lolita​ PG house, the cunning​ story of a woman​, whose biggest weapon​ is her bosomy body​ and she does not let anyone escape​ from her claws​ of her seduction. The series is revolving around a cunning woman who whatever can do which she wants to do from men with her hot body and good looks. Several men have stuck in her trap. It will be interesting to watch a full web series.

Lolita PG House Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name kooku Lolita PG House Director SSK Producer Rajeev Written by/Story SSK Screenplay SSK Production Company Kooku Studio Lead Cast Aabha paul Genre Cheating

Thriller

Romance Total Episodes 1 Country India Music Rajesh Cinematographer Rajesh Releasing Date 14 March 2020 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Kooku

Lolita PG House Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Also Eead: [Nuefliks] Love Lust Drama Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki and More

Lolita PG House Web Series Cast and Details

Aabha paul

Where to watch kooku Lolita PG House?

Legally you can watch Lolita PG House web series on Kooku app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.