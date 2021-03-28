Lolita PG House Web Series Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Lolita PG House is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Kooku App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Aabha Paul. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Kooku app and website can watch all episodes of the web series on 14 March 2021. Kooku Tandoor All Episodes web series is directed by SSK. Kooku Studio is the producer of the web series. This web series is divided into many parts. Chawl House will be releasing this 14 March 2021
A Lolita PG house, the cunning story of a woman, whose biggest weapon is her bosomy body and she does not let anyone escape from her claws of her seduction. The series is revolving around a cunning woman who whatever can do which she wants to do from men with her hot body and good looks. Several men have stuck in her trap. It will be interesting to watch a full web series.
Lolita PG House Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|kooku Lolita PG House
|Director
|
SSK
|Producer
|Rajeev
|Written by/Story
|
SSK
|Screenplay
|
SSK
|Production Company
|Kooku Studio
|Lead Cast
|Aabha paul
|Genre
|Cheating
Thriller
Romance
|Total Episodes
|1
|Country
|India
|Music
|Rajesh
|Cinematographer
|Rajesh
|Releasing Date
|14 March 2020
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Kooku
Lolita PG House Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the Tandoor trailer and web series must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Lolita PG House Web Series Cast and Details
Aabha paul
Where to watch kooku Lolita PG House?
Legally you can watch Lolita PG House web series on Kooku app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.