Lollipop Lagelu Bhojpuri song lyrics, singer, writer, music composer and video

Lolly Pop Lageli Bhojpuri music sang by Widespread Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh. This music is writen by Zahid Akhtar and music composed by Vinay Vinayak. This music many alternative model obtainable on Youtube and plenty of different social media Platform. Lolly Pop Lageli music grew to become so fashionable that it’s performed in all around the world. Lollipop Lagelu, Pawan Singh first fashionable music and he bought identification amongst individuals however music author Zahid Akhtar couldn’t get extra recognition.

Pawan Singh’s music Lollipop lagelu lyrics

Lagawelu jab lipistic, hilela aara distric

Tu, lagaweli jab lipistic, hilela aara distric

Zilla high lalelu

Kamariya -3- kare lapa lap, Lollipop lagelu (2)

Galiya pe baliya jhume

Muski pe jhumela tata

Gorakhpur devariya mein tohar

E book rahela saata

Pahirelu tu jab nathuniya

Hilela bhabhuwa mohaniya

It is only a 12 months in the past

Komariya -2- kar lopa loap, Lollipop lagelu (2)

Ghaghra pa chapra hile

Boli pe chalela goli

Dupatta chalwawe katta

Mar karawela la choli

Dekhike chadhal jawani

Hile patna rajdhani

Malai baraf lage lu (2)

Komariya -2- kar lopa loap, Lollipop lagelu (2)

Bindiya pe Buxar dole

Bali pe sasaram dhihari

Motihaar sivan dole

Lahraye jab dhani chunri

Chalelu chal matwali

Jab hitwo taane dunali

Tu aalu chap lage lu (2)

Komariya -2- kar lopa loap, Lollipop lagelu (2)

Contact us on whats App No. – 91-9718810791 for publish information