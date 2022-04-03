Lommel delays Westerlow's coronation... and sends Wirton to National 1! - all football

Sure, D1B is full of twists and turns: Westerlo is still not the champion and Lommel, by winning against Campinois, defends himself mathematically, sending Wirton to National 1!

westerlow Definitely takes a hard time making ends meet. However, everything started off well on the lawn for the leader of D1B Lommel : A cool flat foot from Léo Seydoux put Westerlo in control in the 13th minute (0-1). But the young Campinois would still be under his stress, scoring two goals just before the break.

, Léo Seydoux leads KVC Westerlo on the road to the title! I #lomwess pic.twitter.com/p2EWgEJtab — Eleven Sports (FR) (@ElevenSportsBEf) 2 April 2022

First with a big strike from Diego Rosa, who returns through the post in the 45th+1. Then, through Vinicius again a few minutes later in stoppage time in the first period (45th + 3, 2-1). Connected to long stoppages …. missed penalties …