London Aquatics Centre Stratford: 29 people taken to hospital during major incident after chlorine leak

London Aquatics Centre Stratford: 29 people taken to hospital during major incident after chlorine leak
Aramaics from the London Aquatics Center in Stratford took 29 people to the hospital after a chemical reaction caused “high amounts of chlorine gas to be released”.

Dozens of people were treated by the London Ambulance Service for difficulty breathing at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

A total of 48 people were screened after more than 200 people were evacuated from the swimming facility.

According to GLL, which operates the London Aquatics Centre, the gas release occurred when the facility management company that operated the plant room took delivery of the pool chemicals.

People were pulled out of the swimming spot and the surrounding area was cordoned off.


‘Big incident’ at Olympic Park in Stratford after chlorine leak

