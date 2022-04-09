London: Cult leader Aravindan Balakrishnan dies in jail at the age of 81

Aravindan Balakrishnan, 81, from Enfield called himself Comrade Bala and brainwashed his followers (Picture: Getty Images/BBC)

leader of a Maoist sect who hunted down his female followers and kept his daughter captive Death in prison, London, for three decades.

Aravindan Balakrishnan, 81, from Enfield called himself Comrade Bala and made his followers believe that he had god-like powers.

He was jailed for 23 years in 2016 after pleading guilty to several offenses including child cruelty, false imprisonment and assault.

He died on Friday at HMP Dartmoor, the BBC reported.

During his trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors heard that he had raped two of his followers over 30 years.

Balakrishnan founded the cult in South London in the 1970s and convinced that…