London news: Hundreds queue for £207 Omega X Swatch selling for £3000 on eBay | UK | News

The watch is based on Omega’s famous Moonwatch, which sells for over £5,000. But it’s far more accessible, selling for just £207.
Some have already attempted to make a handsome profit using their newly brought in discounted watches, selling the item online for thousands of pounds.
A “buy-now” listing on eBay, added today, puts the clock at £3,206 – plus £12.85 postage!
Another customer put his watch on eBay for “auction”.
As of 4.45, only three bidders had put the price down to just £1,370 (with only £12 postage on this occasion).
On Carnaby Street, there are reports of some attempted queue jumps outside the Swatch shop.
Photos of the PA show some customers queuing overnight to make sure they get their hands on one of the most sought-after watches.
but…