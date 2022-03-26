London news: Hundreds queue for £207 Omega X Swatch selling for £3000 on eBay | UK | News

The watch is based on Omega’s famous Moonwatch, which sells for over £5,000. But it’s far more accessible, selling for just £207.

Some have already attempted to make a handsome profit using their newly brought in discounted watches, selling the item online for thousands of pounds.

A “buy-now” listing on eBay, added today, puts the clock at £3,206 – plus £12.85 postage!

Another customer put his watch on eBay for “auction”.

As of 4.45, only three bidders had put the price down to just £1,370 (with only £12 postage on this occasion).