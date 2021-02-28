‘Long before Larry Bird was compared’: Luca Doncic politely compared Celtic legend and 3-time MVP. sport

One of the legends of Luka Donsik is being compared by his own head coach Rick Carlisle Larry Bird. But Luca disagrees.

On Saturday night, Luka Doncic put in another great performance to lead the Mavericks to a 115–98 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets, who played without the likes of their two All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, had no clue on how to stop the 22-year-old. Donsick’s 27 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds were a good performance for the Mavericks in grabbing the win.

Over the years, the Slovenian boy has been compared to many of the NBA’s greats. Former Celtic Cedric Maxwell, who was Bird’s teammate, called Luca the ‘Larry Bird rebirth’.

Asked if Donsick himself saw any comparisons with Hall-of-Famer, Luca politely said that the comparison was not justified by the legend. The 22-year-old said:

“You can’t compare me to Larry Bird. To go more and more games. You can compare me to Larry Bird a long time ago. I just want to do hooping, have fun playing basketball. “

‘This is a dream come true’: Donsik realizes that he experienced entering his second All-Star Game

Despite being a young player, Donsik has clearly united himself as one of the best in the league. It would not be surprising that ‘Wonder Boy’ would go down as one of the greatest players to have played the game.

There are many personal successes that await Luca Doncic. In only his third year, Donsik has been selected for the second straight year as an All-Star starter. Asked how he felt about his selection, Luca said:

“It’s great. It’s an honor to be named an All-Star. Four years ago I was hoping that I would just draft. I might be on my second All-Star on Sunday. It’s a dream.” To be true. As a child, I was just dreaming about it and it is unbelievable. “

The 6-foot-7 combo guard continues his skills better and takes to the floor each time. He has been among the league’s top scorers. He is hitting staggering numbers, 28.5 points, 9 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

Unfortunately for Densick, the Mavericks did not meet expectations in the first half of the season. They are ranked 9th in the Western Conference, averaging 16–16 records. Fortunately for the Mavericks, more than half of the 72-game season is left for them to turn things in their favor.