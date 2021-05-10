Long Distance Friendship OS IMMJ2 Riansh

Long Distance Friendship OS

Hello guys, I’m back with another OS. In my previous OS I had asked a question to which only a few had replied so I decided to do both of them. So this is the first one. I hope you all like and pls let me know in the comments section on how you find it.

So this OS is when Riansh meet in a country in a competition.

World Scholar’s Cup- Tournament Of Champions.

The hall

Riddhima’s POV

Riddhima: This is such a huge place, I mean it’s double the size it was in Hague. So many schools and thousands of kids from around the entire world. This is going to be a tough competition! (nervous) Oh God, Riddhima, don’t get nervous, you have to perform like you did in Hague, and that’s why you’re here right! (talking to herself) I hope Anushka and Kabir also perform their best.

Anushka: (her team mate) Riddz it’s such a great place. But I don’t feel fine, it’s seems like jet lag is hitting me now!

Riddhima: Nushi you’re being nervous, I know you since childhood, you always feel sick when you’re anxious or nervous. We arrived in Connecticut two days back, how is jet lag seriously hitting you now?

Anushka: Come on, it was a long flight from Kenya, a 15 hour flight!

Riddhima: I can’t argue with you! Kabir! (calling Kabir)

Kabir: Yea

Riddhima: Tell Sir that we should start booking our seats, this hall will soon fill up and we won’t get proper seats to sit on. We need to sit together, all of us 10. (Kabir nodded)

Kabir’s POV

Riddhima: Tell Ms that we should start booking our seats, this hall will soon fill up and we won’t get proper seats to sit on. We need to sit together, all of us 10. (I nodded)

Kabir: Mr Muia, We need to start getting seats.

MR Muia: Yes Kabir, you’re right, Alfred, Leon and Neil, go get your seats and sit beside Riddhima’s team, And Suki, Prathamy and Mvoni, go sit after Alfred’s team. I will sit on the other side.

Riddhima’s POV

Finally everyone is seated. I am very excited to make friends. I made lots of new friends in Hague and they’ve even come here. I can’t wait to see them and relive Hague’s memories. The decoration of this hall is amazing. Yale University, one of the top in America. I can’t believe that I made it here.

Robert: (host) Welcome to the World Scholar’s Cup- Tournament of Champions. (applauses)

Joga: It is great to see all of you here at the last stage of this competition. You all have qualified from the Global rounds and are now here to represent your school, country and region in the last round. As today you all know that it’s the Opening ceremony and the Scavenger hunt. Ready to socialize with each other? (hoots from the audience in affirmative)

The opening ceremony is grand as usual. They have got funnier jokes this time. I can’t wait to get my Alpaca!! I want a pink orange one, actually skittles! They’re loads of them on the stage, I feel like going there and hugging and cuddling them all.

They released us for the scavenger hunt. All of my school mates were scattered around and distanced from each other. I wasn’t at least as nervous I was in Hague, come on that was my first time. I got my team, it was called the AFOT (Alpaca Fever Official Team) I wondered, what a weird name. I saw many new faces as many students came along to join in. We introduced ourselves where I noticed a guy, I felt attracted to him so I approached him.

Riddhima: Hi, I’m Riddhima and you? (handshaking)

Vansh: I’m Vansh. Nice meeting you!! Where are you from?

Riddhima: I’m from Kenya, and you?

Vansh: Wow, I’m from India.

Riddhima: We both are Indians. (she smiled)

Vansh’s POV

I was really excited for the scavenger hunt, especially because how they went for me in the global round. I had made a lot of friends and now I want to do the same. I saw a girl approaching me and she introduced herself while we had a handshake. I felt attracted to her, as if our souls were meant to be connected, but how’s that possible. I introduced myself.

Riddhima: Hi, I’m Riddhima and you? (handshaking)

Vansh: I’m Vansh. Nice meeting you!! Where are you from?

Riddhima: I’m from Kenya, and you?

Vansh: Wow, I’m from India.

Riddhima: We both are Indians. (she smiled)

Author’s POV

Vansh: Yea. So how do you like all this? (pointing at the surrounding)

Riddhima: To be honest nothing’s ever like home but this environment gives peace. And actually I was looking forward for this, but you, meeting you feels so different. As if I am attracted to you.

Vansh: What??

Riddhima: I’m sorry I know I may have said it a bit too early but I hate going around the bush, I’m a straightforward girl.

Vansh: No don’t worry, don’t get my “What?” wrong. I was shocked that even you felt attracted to me?

Riddhima: What do you mean by “even you”?

Vansh: I meant even me, I felt quite attracted to you as well. Can we be friends?

Riddhima: Of course! That’s what we are here for right! So friends! (he nodded) Which global round did you go to?

Vansh: I had gone to Beijing.

Riddhima: Woah the competition there was quite tough wasn’t it?

Vansh: Yea it was, and I’m so glad we managed. You?

Riddhima: My school qualified from Hague.

Vansh: Wow! Interesting, very interesting! (looking around) Oh shit, our team left us! Let’s go!

Riddhima: What, oh yea! (he held her hand while she looked at him and they ran)

Vansh: Did they go into Ben and Jerry’s for the task??

Riddhima: A task there?

Vansh: I think so, I heard one of them. Let’s see. By the way which hotel are you staying in? (walking to the shop)

Riddhima: Just there, Omni hotel.

Vansh: What a coincidence, I’m there too. Meaning we can catch up in the hotel too!

Riddhima: Yea sure… why not. In fact I’ll even introduce my teammates and schoolmates to you.

Vansh: It’ll be a pleasure to meet students from Kenya. What year are you in?

Riddhima: I’m in year 8 and you?

Vansh: I just entered year 9. (entering the shop) There they are.

Riddhima: Ice cream!!

Vansh: Have if you want. You can’t miss Ben and Jerry when you come to US.

Riddhima: I know yaar but the thing is that tomorrow are the debates, and in this cold I might get a sore throat.

Vansh: Yea you’re right. By the way what if we meet tmr for debates?

Riddhima: I would be glad to! I want to see who would win between us!

Vansh: Then if it’s that case, then I’m sure you will…. Not win! (laughing)

Riddhima: haha! Very funny! (sarcastic) Let’s exchange numbers!

Vansh: sure *********

Riddhima: Okay, here I’ll give u a WhatsApp call! (doing so) Done. So we can chat.

Vansh: (thinking) She such a cute girl. Am I falling for her? I’m sure it’s just an infatuation… but what if I actually like her? It’s too early for all this! But I like her.

Riddhima: (breaking his thoughts) I like you!

Vansh: What!!

Riddhima: I told you, I’m a quite straightforward girl, I will say things on someone’s face.

Vansh: Right! Well I like you too.

Both of them had then gone to the hotel and took some pics with each other.

They then dispersed to their team mates and school. When they were away it was as if they had been separated forever. At night when they were in their rooms they decided to chat with each other.

Riddhima: (thinking) Let me try message him.

Anushka: Riddz, who are you thinking about?? Kabir? Ooooh I see!! (teasing)

Riddhima: Huh? Me and that Kabir! Nushi you’re not in your senses! (she received Vansh’s message and smiled widely) Yes!!

Anushka: You’re smiling…. Who are you chatting with? Tell me!

Riddhima: No I won’t.

Anushka: You won’t tell me?

Riddhima: No.

Anushka: then fine I will keep teasing you with Kabir for the rest of your life!!

Riddhima: Eww!! God fine. So I met this guy!

Anushka: A guy!! I can’t believe it that my bestie found one!!

Riddhima: (thinking) If I tell this girl I like him, she will go tell everyone. (to her) We are just friends.

Anushka: Okay…. Ummm… (snatching her phone and looked at the pp) He’s handsome!

Riddhima: He’s mine! (jealous)

Anushka: What! Meaning there’s something!!

Riddhima: Shut up and give the phone back to me (she took it and messaged him)

Chat

V: Hello

R: Hi, what’s up?

V: Nothing much, Wanna hang out?

R: (excited) Sure why not.😊

V: Cool, which room are you in?

R: 206, come here, and I will meet you.

V: That’s not a problem at all. I’m coming and….I’m there.

R: How so early?🤔

V: and that’s because my room is 210 😂😂

R: Woah 🤨😮okay, I’m opening the door.

Riddhima: (Opening the door) Oh hii!!

Vansh: Hello sweetheart!

Riddhima: (blushing) Sweetheart?

Vansh: Yea I mean, we’re friends right? (she nodded)

Anushka: So you’re Vansh!

Vansh: Yes I’m Vansh and you’re?

Anushka: I’m her bestie, Anushka!

Vansh: Nice to meet you!! (side hugs her) So you’re in her team?

Anushka: Yes you guessed it right, i am. The rest of my school mates are just in these two rooms next door.

Vansh: Oh okay.

Riddhima: (irritated and jealous) Are you here to meet me or her?

Vansh: Chill, okay let’s go. We can go to the lobby. (smiling)

They went to the lobby and talked a lot. They got quite close as friends and feelings had developed between each other. They both knew it wouldn’t be possible for them to be together so they decided to suppress their feelings and stay as friends. As long distance friends. They promised each other that they would talk everyday even when they would return back to their respective countries. They would talk, call each other whenever they would get time and share everything with each other. They went back to their rooms and got ready for the following days of the competition. Whenever they got time between the competition they talked and met each other.

The thought of them getting separated haunted them the night before their departure. However they had made their minds that they would try to meet each other before they would leave, to refresh and remind each other of the promises they made. They met each other in the lobby on the last day.

Vansh: Congrats, your school did really well!

Riddhima: Same to you as well! (Pause and sighed) You remember the promises?

Vansh: Of course, I’m never going to forget to message you and call you!

Riddhima: Nor am I.

Vansh: By the way tell that team mate of yours, that Kabutar, I mean Kabir to not get too close to you, I don’t like it!

Riddhima: Aww my sweet cutie jealous friend!! (pulling his cheeks) Don’t worry we are not together in the same class. So he’s not going to be with me.

Vansh: Riddhima, look I don’t know what destiny has in store for us, if we’ll meet in the future or not. But just know that I really like you, in fact I don’t know if this is love or not, but if it is love, then you’re my first and last love, my true love! I really hope we do meet.

Riddhima: Vansh, look if we are meant to be together then destiny will bring us together by any means. Even I like you, and if it is love then I love you!! We are still young to understand all this love matters but with you it’s just different. I have given my heart to you, it will remain with you until you give it to me, and that’s when we’ll meet next. We are connected through our souls.

Vansh: We’ll see what the future has in store for us. (hugged each other tight)

Mr. Muia: Riddhima! Let’s go now. I hope you’ve met with your friend now. (he became the kabab mein haddi here)

Riddhima: (breaking the hug) I’m coming sir. (to Vansh) Bye, see you hopefully. But don’t forget to call, and we can meet on Video call as well. (he nodded and she left)

Both were in tears. They had a tough time going through the separation. They hoped that their affection and attachment which was indeed true love was true and that destiny would bring them close together in the near future.

The End

P.S: Everything I have written is my actual experience accept the part from where they meet each other. The characters and names are all true except for Kabir (I added him to make it more IMMJ) I tried putting my experience abroad with a few (girls) friends I made into a Riansh story, I just wanted to try something different.

I hope you enjoyed reading this. Please keep supporting like you all always do. I thought of giving my FF a break of one day, and thought of posting this OS, but i will be back with it tmr. Also my school is opening physically, so i will be away in the mornings (I will try to sneak in when i take my laptop😁😋) but will come back in the afternoon and evening.

Question: Do you all want a continuation of this OS? Like their future?

Let me know in the comments section about this question.

❤Parity❤