Long Hair tips: Use onion to get long and beautiful hair in this way, you will get result in 10 days

Onions not only enhance the taste of the vegetable, but they also enhance the beauty. Let us tell you that T-fungal and anti-bacterial properties along with anti-oxidants and sulfur benefits hair in many ways, so let us know how onions enhance the beauty of hair.



First of all, add two tablespoons of onion juice to two tablespoons of curd, then apply it on your scallop and massage it for one minute and wash it after ten minutes. By doing this your hair will be beautiful and thick.

T-fungal properties and sulfur in onions eliminate the problem of dandruff and itching. For this, leave two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds soaked overnight. Then make a paste of it the next morning. Add three tablespoons of onion juice to it and apply on your scallop and wash it after fifteen minutes.

If you are troubled by the problem of white hair, then in this case, take nine to ten curry leaves and grind it. Now cut the onion in half and blend or grate it. Then tie it in a clean cloth and extract its juice. After this, add three tablespoons of onion juice to the paste of curry leaves and apply on your scalp and wash it after fifteen minutes.