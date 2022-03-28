Long queues at Dublin airport for ‘weeks ahead’

Dublin Airport has advised passengers to queue for security checks in the coming days and weeks due to staffing problems.

There have been reports on social media that despite security at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 on the weekend, there are significant delays in security.

A woman told RTE News that she was in the queue for more than an hour.

Another person highlighted on social media that she was delayed by two and a half hours, and missed her flight as a result.

The DA, which operates Dublin Airport, said this weekend “some passengers are experiencing delays” and it has apologized to those affected.

“Like other airports across Europe, we have been working very hard to accelerate our operations at Dublin Airport after the collapse of international travel over the past two years…