Long queues for early flights at Dublin airport

Long queues again broke out at Dublin airport early this morning.

A spokesman for the DA, which manages the airport, said passengers experienced these delays between 2 am and 4.30 am in both Terminals 1 and 2.

Graeme McQueen said there was a 24-hour security check in Terminal 1, but the operation was minimal in the early hours of the morning.

Security checks in Terminal 2 don’t start until 4 a.m.

However, he said that “a higher number of passengers arrived” at Dublin airport very early this morning.

Da currently advises passengers to reach the airport three and a half hours before the departure of their flight.

Mr McQueen said it appeared that some passengers were coming before that as well.

“We continue to make tweaks to our …