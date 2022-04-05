Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaff is retiring after season

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaff announced Tuesday that he will retire from the NHL after this season.

Getzlaff, 36, played his entire 17-year career with the Ducks and captained the team for the past 11 seasons. He is currently injured but plans to play a few more games to finish the season. Getzlaff can skate on Thursday as soon as possible and aims to play in Anaheim’s final home game on April 24.

“It has been an honor to play in the NHL and to spend my entire professional career with an organization,” Getzlaff said in a statement. “None of this would have been possible without my family, who offered unwavering love and support every step of the way. Thank you to our owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, for leading an organization committed to success on the ice, but more …