Longtime DC news anchor Bruce Johnson dies at 71

Longtime Washington DC news anchor Bruce Johnson died on Sunday at the age of 71, his wife confirmed on his Facebook page.

For more than four decades, Johnson anchored the news at CBS affiliate WUSA9. He retired in December 2020 after taking a short hiatus in 2018 when he announced that he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He died of heart failure, According to WUSA9.

“Bruce Johnson was a father, grandfather, husband, and proud author of DC journalism,” Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) tweeted on Sunday night. “Like many Washingtonians, she has been a part of my life since I was a little girl, delivering the news and giving a voice to DC residents. I am so sad. Rest in heaven.”

White House warns of possible Russian attack in eastern sector